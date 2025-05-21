Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Digne headshot

Lucas Digne News: Falls to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Digne went unused off the bench during Friday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Digne was not on the field for a single minute of play last time out, as the defender was sat on the bench, missing his first appearance in four games. This comes as the club gave Ian Maatsen the start at left-back, appearing to give him a chance at some minutes after Digne started in 28 of his 32 appearances this season. That said, Digne will hope to see the start in their season finale, as he is typically a regular starter.

