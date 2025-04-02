Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Digne headshot

Lucas Digne News: Makes five tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Digne registered three crosses (one accurate), five tackles (three won) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Brighton.

Digne had a solid match Wednesday, tying his season high for tackles while helping keep the clean sheet against Brighton. On the attacking end, he is averaging about 4.6 crosses per game, after logging in 20 (five accurate) in the last six PL appearances.

Lucas Digne
Aston Villa
