Lucas Digne News: Makes five tackles
Digne registered three crosses (one accurate), five tackles (three won) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Brighton.
Digne had a solid match Wednesday, tying his season high for tackles while helping keep the clean sheet against Brighton. On the attacking end, he is averaging about 4.6 crosses per game, after logging in 20 (five accurate) in the last six PL appearances.
