Lucas Digne News: Registers two crosses

Digne was back in the starting XI Tuesday after going unused last time out, registering a full 90 minutes of play. He had a decent outing, notching two crosses, two tackles won and five clearances in the loss. He has been on a consistent rotation as of late and will likely fall back to the bench next contest, as he and Ian Maatsen are sharing time at left-back.