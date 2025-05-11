Lucas Holer News: Scores winner off bench
Holer scored the winning goal in SC Freiburg's 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel Saturday.
The forward came on at halftime and made an impact shortly after, putting what would be the winning goal in the back of the net on his lone shot. Holer might be called upon again off the bench next week as Freiburg looks to secure a place in next season's UCL when they meet Eintracht Frankfurt.
