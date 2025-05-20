Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Mincarelli

Lucas Mincarelli News: Takes three shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Mincarelli recorded three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Nantes.

Mincarelli started in each of Montpellier's last five games of the season, and while the defender posted decent peripheral stats, the team's overall defensive woes conspired against his value. Montpellier got relegated to Ligue 2 for the 2025/26 season and it's uncertain whether he'll remain with the club.

Lucas Mincarelli
Montpellier

