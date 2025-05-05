Lucas Ocampos News: Delivers assist in victory

Ocampos assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Pumas.

Ocampos returned to the initial squad after a couple of appearances off the bench and seized the opportunity by setting up German Berterame in the 58th minute against the UNAM side. The winger ended a long drought, as the assist was his first goal contribution in 14 matches played across all competitions in 2025. He'll remain in contention for playing time on either flank for the remainder of the tournament.