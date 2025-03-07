Lucas Paqueta Injury: Ready to go Monday

Paqueta (ankle) is available for Monday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Graham Potter. "He's fine. He's been disappointed because he's missed games with injury, but he's worked hard and trained well this week. I've found him no problem whatsoever, and he's been really good. He's been with the group and given everything in the games he's played. He's done everything he needs to do and he's available again."

Paqueta overcame his ankle issue and is now fit and available for Monday's clash. The attacking midfielder adds another dimension to the Hammers going forward, and should help connect the midfield to the attackers. Carlos Soler and Evan Ferguson could see smaller roles with Paqueta back available.