Lucas Paqueta headshot

Lucas Paqueta Injury: Trains, available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Paqueta (groin) is an option for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to manager Graham Potter.

Paqueta appears to have cleared his injury after missing last week's FA Cup match, with the attacker set to be an option Saturday. This comes after training this week, looking to be in a good spot to see some minutes. That said, he will hope to see the start, starting in 20 of his 23 appearances this season.

Lucas Paqueta
West Ham United
More Stats & News
