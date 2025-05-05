Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Perri headshot

Lucas Perri News: Allows two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Perri made one save and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lens.

Perri had another rough game here, having more goals allowed than saves for the third time over his last seven starts. Although he couldn't do anything to prevent either goal scored by the opposition, the goalkeeper is having his fantasy stock getting lower and lower during the final stretch of the season.

Lucas Perri
Lyon
