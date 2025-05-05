Lucas Perri News: Allows two in loss
Perri made one save and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lens.
Perri had another rough game here, having more goals allowed than saves for the third time over his last seven starts. Although he couldn't do anything to prevent either goal scored by the opposition, the goalkeeper is having his fantasy stock getting lower and lower during the final stretch of the season.
