Lucas Perri News: Decent showing in net

Perri recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Monaco.

Perri was one of the few bright spots for Lyon in their loss to Monaco. The 27 year old did concede two goals, but he made three saves, one diving save, and two of them from inside his own box. Perri has put together a good season for Lyon this year, compiling the eighth-best save percentage among all Ligue 1 goalkeepers with a mark of 72.0. He will hope to end his strong campaign brightly this Saturday against Angers.