Lucas Stassin Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Stassin (strain) is still not ready to return as he remains in the rehabilitation process, coach Eirik Horneland said in a press conference. "Lucas is not fit for this match. He is still in the rehabilitation phase."

Stassin will miss a second game in a row due to muscular problems. He is still in his rehabilitation phase and will hope to be ready for the season finale against Toulouse on May 17. Djylian N'Guessan is expected to start as the striker against Reims.

