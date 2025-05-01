Lucas Stassin Injury: Ruled out against Monaco

Stassin (strain) wasn't spotted in team training on Thursday and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Monaco, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference. "Lucas is out of the match due to a muscular problem. He has been rested in recent weeks for this reason, but since Strasbourg, he has not been training. He is a young player and we hope that he will recover quickly, because the weeks of competition are not many left."

Stassin has been a slight doubt in the last two outings and is now ruled out for Saturday's clash against Monaco due to muscular problems. His absence is a big blow for the team as he is an undisputed starter and one of the top goalscorers in the league in 2025. Ibrahima Wadji will likely replace him in the frontline.