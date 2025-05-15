Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Stassin

Lucas Stassin Injury: Won't return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Stassin (strain) trained Thursday morning for the first time but will not be available for Saturday's final game of the season against Toulouse, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference.

Stassin is still dealing with muscular problems, although he resumed team training on Thursday. He will not be available for Saturday's game against Toulouse, the last one of the season. Ibrahima Wadji is expected to replace him for that game. That said, with the rumors and speculation surrounding him, the forward might have played his last minutes for Saint-Etienne before his injury.

Lucas Stassin
St. Etienne
St. Etienne
