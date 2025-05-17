Lucas Vazquez Injury: Set for return

Vazquez (thigh) is set for a return in Sunday's match against Sevilla, accoridng to Mario de la Rive of AS Diario.

Vazquez is making a quick turnaround from his thigh injury, as he is expected to be on the team sheet only a week after suffering the injury. This is good news for the club, as he was seeing the start at right-back before the injury. He will hope to see that spot back immediately, but may be kept on the bench in favor of Federico Valverde.