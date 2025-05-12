Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Vazquez Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Vazquez is out for the time being due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Vazquez looks to be heading to the sidelines for a bit, as he suffered a thigh injury in Sunday's El Clasico. With only three games left in the season, this will be something to monitor for the club, as he may not return. He has started in their past three games, so this will likely force a change, with Federico Valverde likely moving to right-back while Luka Modric, Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos see more time in the midfield.

Lucas Vazquez
Real Madrid
