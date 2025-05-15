Lucien Agoume News: Logs assist in win

Agoume delivered an assist, created two chances, made four tackles (two won), three clearances, one interception and one block and was shown a yellow card during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

Agoume was disruptive as usual in the middle of the park and even played like a center-back at times when the opposition put up pressure. However, his biggest contribution came on the attacking end as he assisted Alvaro Pascual for the lone goal of the match in the 52nd minute. The midfielder has been a reliable source of defensive numbers during the entire campaign but over the last seven games he also helped his team with one goal and two assists, which could suggest some fantasy upside for next season.