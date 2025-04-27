Fantasy Soccer
Ludovic Ajorque headshot

Ludovic Ajorque News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Ajorque (undisclosed) assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Ajorque was a small doubt for Sunday's game against Marseille after being forced off early in their last contest. He was fully fit and provided an assist for Abdallah Dipo Sima's goal, although that was not enough to rival the phoceans who were on fire at the Velodrome. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against Montpellier.

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest
