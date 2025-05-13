Ludovic Ajorque News: Scores in win

Ajorque was subbed off due to injury in the 88th minute of Saturday's 2-0 win against Lille. He scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Ajorque notched his 13th goal of the season as he opened up the scoring in the 42nd minute of the match. Unfortunately, the forward had to depart a bit early as he left the game with an injury in the 88th minute of the match.