Luis Angel Malagon News: Gives up one goal in loss

Malagon had three saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul.

Malagon was unable to stop Ignacio Rivero's header in the early stages of the second half, and that would be all the offense Cruz Azul would need to secure a lead in the aggregate score. Malagon will remain between the posts for the second leg Sunday, and he figures to have a significant role in trying to lift America to a fourth consecutive Liguilla final.