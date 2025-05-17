Fantasy Soccer
Luis Angel Malagon headshot

Luis Angel Malagon News: Gives up one goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Malagon had three saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul.

Malagon was unable to stop Ignacio Rivero's header in the early stages of the second half, and that would be all the offense Cruz Azul would need to secure a lead in the aggregate score. Malagon will remain between the posts for the second leg Sunday, and he figures to have a significant role in trying to lift America to a fourth consecutive Liguilla final.

Luis Angel Malagon
América
