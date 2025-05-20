Fantasy Soccer
Luis Angel Malagon News: One save in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Malagon had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

Malagon made two clearances and turned aside one of two Cruz Azul shots on target Sunday to help lift his club to a 2-1 victory and secure a spot in the Clausura final. The performance is another marker in an outstanding run of form that has seen the keeper make 33 saves and six clearances over his last 12 starting appearances while conceding just five goals and recording six clean sheets. Malagon will bring his strong form onto the pitch Thursday when America face Toluca in the first leg of the Clausura final.

