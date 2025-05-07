Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Angel Malagon headshot

Luis Angel Malagon News: Starting at Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Malagon (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's quarterfinals game versus Pachuca.

Malagon managed to recover from the ankle sprain he suffered during the week 17 match against Mazatlan, keeping his usual spot over Rodolfo Cota. Although the last few games were somewhat disappointing for Malagon, he's one of the best options in the league in terms of shot stopping, and he holds decent clean sheet chances in most fixtures.

Luis Angel Malagon
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now