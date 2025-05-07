Luis Angel Malagon News: Starting at Pachuca

Malagon (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's quarterfinals game versus Pachuca.

Malagon managed to recover from the ankle sprain he suffered during the week 17 match against Mazatlan, keeping his usual spot over Rodolfo Cota. Although the last few games were somewhat disappointing for Malagon, he's one of the best options in the league in terms of shot stopping, and he holds decent clean sheet chances in most fixtures.