Luis Barraza News: Allows one in victroy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Barraza registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Barraza turned-aside two of three Colorado Rapids shots on target Saturday to help lift D.C United to a 2-1 victory. The keeper started the season in the backup role for D.C. United before being called into action in favor of Joon-Hong Kim. In four or starting appearances this season, Barraza has made 10 saves and eight clearances while conceding six goals. If he remains the choice in net for D.C. United, his next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Colorado travel to tussle with Toronto.

