Luis Barraza headshot

Luis Barraza News: Allows three against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Barraza made three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Barraza had a rough day, to say the least, with the goalie only making three saves while allowing three goals in the loss. This makes his third straight appearance without a clean sheet this season, still yet to earn one. Joon-Hong Kim could return to a starting role soon despite his struggles, as Barraza has not necessarily impressed thus far either.

