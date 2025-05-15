Fantasy Soccer
Luis Barraza headshot

Luis Barraza News: Solid vs former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Barraza registered six saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against New York City FC.

Barraza had a solid match Wednesday, making six saves in his first game against his former club. He's been impressive since taking over the keeping duties, making 23 saves in the last MLS appearances, keeping one clean sheet while letting in eight goals in that span. The keeper will head to Nashville for the next match on Saturday, who have scored 13 goals in the last five contests.

Luis Barraza
D.C. United
