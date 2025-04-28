Fantasy Soccer
Luis Diaz News: Nets in decider

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Diaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Diaz has shifted his role throughout the campaign, playing at left wing and as a central striker at times. During Sunday's dominant rout he showed his danger in both roles, finding the back of the net and often beating his man in isolation. Diaz's end product leaves something to be desired, but on the whole he's produced throughout the title-winning campaign.

Luis Diaz
Liverpool
