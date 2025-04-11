Luis Gabriel Rey News: Sent off at Mazatlan

Rey was shown a red card in Friday's clash with Mazatlan.

Rey had helped his side to keep its goal unbeaten until the 83rd minute, when he was sent off for a second yellow card. This situation rules him out of the upcoming match against Puebla, leaving him eligible for only one more regular-season game versus Atlas. However, he wasn't a consistent starter before Friday, so his absence will simply reinforce the possibility that his team will revert to a four-man defense with Gilberto Sepulveda and Raul Martinez in the center-back slots.