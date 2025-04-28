Fantasy Soccer
Luis Henrique News: Delivers assist in strong showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Henrique assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Brest.

Henrique assisted Amine Gouiri's opening goal in the 8th minute, contributing to Marseille's large victory on Sunday. He started the game as the left winger for the first time since late October against PSG after the coach decided to return to a four-man defense. He was active on the left flank and influenced the game of the phoceans, shooting twice, creating one chance and delivering two crosses. Henrique will aim to continue his contributions against Lille on Sunday.

Luis Henrique
Marseille
