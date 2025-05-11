Luis Henrique News: Provides assist off bench

Henrique assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Le Havre.

Henrique entered the match in the 62nd minute and assisted Mason Greenwood's goal in the 85th minute with a precise pass. His contribution off the bench added a new dimension to the attack, although he was benched for only the second time since early November, with coach Roberto De Zerbi opting to try Jonathan Rowe in his natural position on the left flank. That said, Henrique's assist was pivotal in regaining the lead during a crucial phase of the match and marked his seventh of the season in 33 appearances.