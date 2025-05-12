Luis Manuel Garcia News: Allows one in win

Garcia made two saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Garcia returned to the net with Pau Lopez (finger) out for the rest of the campaign and couldn't do much when a deflection took his chances of stopping Roberto de la Rosa's finish from just outside the box in the 48th minute. Other than that, the goalkeeper was flawless with a pair of interventions that prevented the opposition from extending their edge on the aggregate score. With 11 saves, seven goals allowed and just one clean sheet over six appearances this season, Garcia will have a huge chance to prove that he still belongs during the decisive stages of the tournament.