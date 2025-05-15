Luis Manuel Garcia News: Concedes once against Tigres

Garcia registered two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Tigres.

Garcia was unconvincing, though the damage to his team was slight during his second successive start. After seven league appearances in 2025, the keeper is averaging 1.9 saves and 1.1 goals conceded per game. He's expected to remain the first option for the remainder of the tournament with Pau Lopez ruled out due to a fractured finger. Thus, Garcia will have another chance to produce in the second leg versus Tigres.