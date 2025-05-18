Luis Manuel Garcia News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Garcia had one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win against Tigres.
Garcia had little work in the second leg against Tigres, leaving his goal unbeaten for the first time in five matches played since Feb. 2. With his team qualified for the tournament final, the goalkeeper has two tough games left to increase his current tally of 14 saves and eight goals conceded in eight appearances.
