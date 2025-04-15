Luis Manuel Garcia News: Rollercoaster of a match

Garcia had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Atlas.

Garcia had an eventful day for Toluca as they defeated Atlas 3-2 on Saturday. The 32 year old did concede two goals, but one of them was on a long range free kick courtesy of Eduardo Aguirre which was in all likelihood intended as a cross. Outside of the goals, Garcia was solid. He made four saves, one diving save, and two from inside his own box. He has now started Toluca's last two matches ahead of Pau Lopez, and could do so once again on Thursday against Atletico de San Luis.