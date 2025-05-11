Luis Milla News: 10 crosses in 3-0 defeat

Milla recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Valencia.

Milla attempted 10 crosses as his side fell to a 3-0 defeat. This came from six corners, continuing his run as the main set-piece taker for Getafe, where he has taken 158 this season, with the next most being 19 for Diego Rico. This is only the fifth time this year where he has reached double figures for attempted crosses.