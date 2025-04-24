Luis Milla News: Creates six chances in loss

Milla had two shots (one on target), created six chances, sent in six crosses (three accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Real Madrid.

Milla had one of his best games of the year despite being on the losing side, displaying a lot of creativity from both open play and set pieces, with his six chances created being a season high. After a slow start of campaign, the midfielder has been specially good as of late, with two assists, 14 chances created and 32 crosses over his last five starts.