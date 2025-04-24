Fantasy Soccer
Luis Milla News: Creates six chances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Milla had two shots (one on target), created six chances, sent in six crosses (three accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Real Madrid.

Milla had one of his best games of the year despite being on the losing side, displaying a lot of creativity from both open play and set pieces, with his six chances created being a season high. After a slow start of campaign, the midfielder has been specially good as of late, with two assists, 14 chances created and 32 crosses over his last five starts.

