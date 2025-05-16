Luis Muriel News: Scores in victory
Muriel scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Charlotte FC.
Muriel buried his second goal in four games and fifth of the season, as he extended his streak of logging at least two shots to 11 consecutive outings. He also has accounted for at least one chance created in 10 straight games, totaling 22 chances created over that span.
