Luis Perez headshot

Luis Perez News: Not in match squad Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Perez (Coach's decision) didn't feature in the match squad for Monday's 4-2 defeat to Atletico after an emotional week following his altercation on the bench with Juanmi Latasa in the previous match, coach Alvaro Rubio said in a press conference. "I felt they shouldn't have been with us, a sporting circumstance. It's been a turbulent week emotionally."

Perez and Juanmi Latasa were involved in a heated dispute on the bench during their last match, nearly escalating into a physical confrontation. Valladolid's leadership responded strongly, issuing public statements confirming disciplinary measures and requesting both players to make public apologies. That response was not deemed sufficient, as the coach excluded both from the squad for Monday's match to maintain group cohesion through the end of the season. It is still uncertain whether Perez will be brought back into the squad soon. His absence is a blow for the side, as he has been a regular presence in defense this season despite starting only two of the last five matches.

Luis Perez
Valladolid
