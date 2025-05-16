Luis Suarez News: Back in Miami
Suarez (personal) was back in training Friday, accoridng to Franco Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.
Suarez has returned to the club after missing their past two games due to personal reasons, with the forward off to attend his brother's wedding. This is good news, as he should be deemed fit immediately. That said, he will look to see the start right away, not missing a start when fit before his absence.
