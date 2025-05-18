Luis Suarez News: Starts against Orlando
Suarez (personal) is in the starting lineup in Sunday's game versus Orlando City.
Suarez has become available again after missing the previous two contests due to personal reasons, returning straight into the initial squad for the rivalry match. The striker will look to add to his two goals and six assists in the current campaign while playing his usual role in the middle of the front line. His presence will lead Telasco Jose Segovia back to the bench Sunday.
