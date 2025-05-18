Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Suarez headshot

Luis Suarez News: Starts against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Suarez (personal) is in the starting lineup in Sunday's game versus Orlando City.

Suarez has become available again after missing the previous two contests due to personal reasons, returning straight into the initial squad for the rivalry match. The striker will look to add to his two goals and six assists in the current campaign while playing his usual role in the middle of the front line. His presence will lead Telasco Jose Segovia back to the bench Sunday.

Luis Suarez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now