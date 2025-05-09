Fantasy Soccer
Luis Suarez News: Unlikely due to personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Suarez is unlikely for Saturday's match against Minnesota due to personal reasons, according to Michelle Kaufmann of the Mimai Herald.

Suarez is not looking to be an option for Saturday's match, as he is currently traveling due to personal reasons. That said, it seems much more unlikely than anything that he will feature in the contest, as he would need to return in the next day. If he does miss out, this will force a change, with Allen Obando as a possible replacement.

