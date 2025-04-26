Luiz Felipe Injury: Dealing with eye problem

Felipe (eye) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Brest, coach Roberto de Zerbi said in the press conference, according to Le Phoceen. "Luiz has been back for two weeks. He had an eye problem this week, so I don't know if he'll be there tomorrow. He's been unlucky this year."

Felipe suffered from an eye problem this week during the training camp in Rome and is a doubt for Sunday's game. He will likely be assessed after the final training session on Saturday to know if he can be in the squad. That said, he has only been a bench option so far for Marseille, his potential absence will not impact the starting XI.