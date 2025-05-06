Luka Jovic News: Struggles in Genoa meeting

Jovic (back) had one key pass and one clearance and drew one foul in 70 minutes in Monday's 2-1 victory over Genoa.

Jovic got the nod despite not being in perfect conditions but didn't do much during his time on the pitch, while Santiago Gimenez provided an assist off the bench. The coach has gone back and forth between his strikers. Tammy Abraham (thigh) was missing in this one. He has scored twice and logged six shots (two on target), eight chances created and two clerances in his last five showings (three starts).