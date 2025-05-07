Luka Romero Injury: Present in training
Romero (head) has taken part in the team's practice and could be an option for Thursday's visit to Leon.
Romero should be a strong contender for Mateusz Bogusz and Alexis Gutierrez in attacking midfield spots for upcoming games. Before leaving the last regular-season clash due to a blow, the Argentinian was a regular participant over the Clausura campaign, achieving two goals and one assist in 14 matches played. He's also an occasional corner kick taker behind Carlos Rodriguez and Andres Montano.
