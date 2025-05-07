Fantasy Soccer
Luka Romero Injury: Present in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Romero (head) has taken part in the team's practice and could be an option for Thursday's visit to Leon.

Romero should be a strong contender for Mateusz Bogusz and Alexis Gutierrez in attacking midfield spots for upcoming games. Before leaving the last regular-season clash due to a blow, the Argentinian was a regular participant over the Clausura campaign, achieving two goals and one assist in 14 matches played. He's also an occasional corner kick taker behind Carlos Rodriguez and Andres Montano.

