Luka Romero Injury: Suffers head injury

Romero was taken by ambulance after leaving with a blow to the head in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Toluca, according to David Espinosa of Fox Sports.

Romero played 62 minutes until his forced substitution, after which his place was taken by Amaury Morales in the weekend's clash. The winter signing could be a doubt for the upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals series against Tigres, looking to avoid a major issue that would also leave him out of the Liga MX postseason. His potential exclusion would reduce the squad's attacking power, as he has produced three goals and one assist over 19 appearances (10 starts) in all competitions.