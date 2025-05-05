Fantasy Soccer
Lukas Klostermann headshot

Lukas Klostermann News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Klostermann scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Klostermann got on the scoresheet Saturday, a rare goal for the defender who doesn't get forward as frequently at this point in his career. Klostermann remains a more defensive option, but with the excellent Leipzig attack and midfield around him he does occasionally get in more attacking spaces. Klostermann hasn't topped a single goal contribution in the last five Bundesliga seasons.

Lukas Klostermann
RB Leipzig
