Lukas Klostermann News: Nets rare goal

Klostermann scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Klostermann got on the scoresheet Saturday, a rare goal for the defender who doesn't get forward as frequently at this point in his career. Klostermann remains a more defensive option, but with the excellent Leipzig attack and midfield around him he does occasionally get in more attacking spaces. Klostermann hasn't topped a single goal contribution in the last five Bundesliga seasons.