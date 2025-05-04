Lukas MacNaughton Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

MacNaughton was forced off in the 45th minute of Saturday's 2-1 victory over Colorado due to a left hamstring injury, according to the Washington Post.

MacNaughton lasted only one half in the game as he was forced off Saturday's clash due to a hamstring injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he has to miss time. He started the last four games in the league, meaning he will have to be replaced in the starting XI. Conner Antley is expected to get the starts until he returns.