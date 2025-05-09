Lukasz Fabianski News: Leaving West Ham
Fabianski is departing West Ham at the conclusion of his contract, the club announced.
Fabianski lost his hold on the starting job across the last two seasons in the Premier League, and is now set to depart West Ham. An excellent goalkeeper at his best and one of the better backups in England, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fabianski land elsewhere quickly on a free transfer.
