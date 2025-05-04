Lukasz Skorupski News: Allows one against Juventus
Skorupski had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.
Skorupski saw minimal work in Sunday's match after only seeing two shots on target, but still managed to allow a goal in the draw. This comes after he registered a clean sheet last outing, remaining at eight in 25 appearances. However, he has seen three clean sheets in his past five outings.
