Lukasz Skorupski

Lukasz Skorupski News: Allows one against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Skorupski had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Skorupski saw minimal work in Sunday's match after only seeing two shots on target, but still managed to allow a goal in the draw. This comes after he registered a clean sheet last outing, remaining at eight in 25 appearances. However, he has seen three clean sheets in his past five outings.

Lukasz Skorupski
Bologna
