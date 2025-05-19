Lukasz Skorupski News: Concedes three in loss

Skorupski recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Fiorentina.

Skorupski conceded three goals Sunday, his second straight start conceding thrice. Although Juan Miranda was sent off late in the match, all three goals were conceding prior to the red card. Skorupski will look to bounce back and end the season on a high note Saturday versus Genoa, a side which has scored just 34 goals through 37 matches this season.