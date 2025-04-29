Lukasz Skorupski News: Secures clean sheet in draw

Skorupski made four saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Udinese.

Skorupski recorded a clean sheet in Monday's clash against Udinese. He made several crucial saves, including a notable stop on Martin Payero's effort early in the game to keep the hosts at bay. He registered four saves to bring his total to 47 saves in 24 appearances in Serie A this season, securing eight clean sheets in that span. He will look to secure another one against Juventus on Sunday.