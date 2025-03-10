Luke Woolfenden News: Clears his lines in defeat

Woolfenden registered one tackle (one won), 13 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Woolfenden led the Ipswich Town defensive effort Saturday with 13 clearances, though the Tractor Boys were outlasted in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. The central defender has put forth successive heroic defensive efforts, making 25 total clearances over 180 minutes of play in FA Cup and Premier League fixtures. Over 15 appearances (12 starts) between the FA Cup and Premier League competitions, Woolfenden has contributed to two clean sheets and not recorded a goal contribution.